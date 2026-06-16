‘Casteist’ remark row: Bittu skips second SC panel hearing

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday skipped the second summons issued by the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission over allegations that he used casteist remarks against police personnel, prompting the panel to warn that legal action could be initiated if he failed to appear on the next hearing date.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

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Giving Bittu another opportunity to present his side, the commission directed him to appear before it on June 24 at 11 am. This was the second time the minister failed to appear before the panel after not showing up on June 4.

Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said Bittu had been directed to appear before the commission on Monday. However, his advocates, Ramandeep Singh and AS Barnala, appeared on his behalf and informed the panel that the minister was unable to attend due to official engagements in New Delhi.

The lawyers requested another opportunity for Bittu to appear, which the commission accepted while fixing June 24 as the next date of hearing.

The commission also directed the Sangrur SSP that if Bittu failed to appear on the next date as well, appropriate legal action should be initiated in the matter. A report on the action taken should be submitted to the commission on June 25 through the Sangrur SP Headquarters.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission had taken suo motu notice of the matter after coming across social media posts alleging that Bittu used casteist words during a recent visit to Dhuri. The controversy stems from an incident on May 26 when Bittu was involved in a heated exchange with police officers in Dhuri while demanding the release of BJP leader Onkar Singh, who had been detained for allegedly campaigning during the “silent period” ahead of civic body elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission had taken suo motu notice of the matter after coming across social media posts alleging that Bittu used casteist words during a recent visit to Dhuri. The controversy stems from an incident on May 26 when Bittu was involved in a heated exchange with police officers in Dhuri while demanding the release of BJP leader Onkar Singh, who had been detained for allegedly campaigning during the “silent period” ahead of civic body elections. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister was subsequently accused of using objectionable and casteist remarks against police personnel. Polling for the civic body elections was held on May 26.