Caught on camera raping widow in Bathinda, ASI held, dismissed

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was arrested and dismissed on Wednesday for allegedly raping a widow. Gurwinder Singh was posted with the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Bathinda police.

The accused cop was caught on camera in a compromising position with the woman at her residence at a village under the Nathana police station late on Tuesday night.

Relatives of the victim handed over the ASI to the police. A case under Section 376 of the IPC was registered against him.

The woman alleged that the cop was exploiting her sexually after implicating her son in an NDPS case. Gurwinder had arrested her son allegedly with 400gm opium on May 6.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk said as per the woman’s statement, Gurwinder raped her on May 10. The cop again visited her residence on Tuesday night and his conduct was recorded on a camera. Taking a strict note of the incident, Gurwinder was dismissed from the service,” he said.

Virk said the woman has not complained of extortion but the charge levelled by her relatives before the media will also be investigated.

“A special investigation team will be constituted to probe allegations that her son was implicated and money was also demanded. Strict action will be taken against cops found guilty in the probe,” said the SSP.

Women’s panel seeks status report by May 17

Chandigarh: Taking note of the incident, the Punjab State Women Commission on Wednesday sought a status report by May 17 from Bathinda SSP.

Chairperson of women commission Manisha Gulati said the matter came to her notice through media reports. She directed the SSP to depute a senior officer to investigate the case and send the status report through an e-mail by May 17.