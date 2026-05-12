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CBI arrests 3 in 20-lakh bribery case linked to Punjab VB chief director

Trio manage to flee trap at Chandigarh hotel before being caught at Ambala border; chief director SS Chauhan’s reader OP Rana, the kingpin, remains at large.

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:58 pm IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva
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Clearing the air over recent raids on the Punjab Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Mohali, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of three individuals in connection with a 20-lakh bribery case involving the state’s top anti-graft agency.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of three individuals in connection with a 20-lakh bribery case involving the Punjab Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The CBI identified inspector OP Rana, the reader to chief director, Vigilance Bureau, and special DGP Sharad Satya Chauhan, as the central figure behind an extortion racket that allegedly leveraged his proximity to the bureau’s top brass.

The case was initiated following a complaint by a Punjab state tax officer, who alleged that middlemen Vikas, alias Vicky, Goyal and his son, Raghav Goyal, demanded the bribe to quash a complaint pending against him within the Vigilance director general’s office.

The CBI’s verification process confirmed the demand, revealing that the suspects eventually negotiated the payoff down to 13 lakh in cash plus a high-end Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 mobile phone specifically intended for Rana.

During a sting operation conducted in Chandigarh on Monday, the CBI apprehended Ankit Wadhwa while he was allegedly accepting the delivery on behalf of the group. Raghav Goyal, Vikas Goyal, and Rana managed to flee the initial trap—believed to have been set at a five-star hotel—after being tipped off by surveillance gunmen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

extortion racket central bureau of investigation bribery case anti-corruption bureau
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI arrests 3 in 20-lakh bribery case linked to Punjab VB chief director
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / CBI arrests 3 in 20-lakh bribery case linked to Punjab VB chief director
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