CBI should probe liquor policy in Punjab: BJP

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party have brought disrepute to Anna Hazare and Mahatma Gandhi by joining hands with liquor mafias in the Capital and Punjab.

Chugh said that Kejriwal exploited the reputation of Anna Hazare to gain power but soon joined hands with liquor mafias “as has been established by the CBI FIR and raids on Manish Sisodia’s residence”.

He said the Delhi liquor policy introduced by Kejriwal to help mafias was exposed within a year. And now a similar fraud is being carried out in on Punjab in connivance with mafias, the BJP leader alleged.

Chugh demanded that CBI should also investigate AAP’s links with mafias in Punjab.

He said in Delhi, Kejriwal opened mohalla thekas and is following the same policy in Punjab too.

Chugh ridiculed AAP for “planting news in foreign newspapers” when the media has been exposing it in Delhi and Chandigarh.

