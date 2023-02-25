CBI, Sippy’s kin move Supreme Court against Kalyani’s bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the family of Sippy Sidhu have approached the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Kalyani Singh, the prime accused in his murder.

National-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, was shot dead at a park in Sector 27, Chandigarh, on September 20, 2015. Kalyani was arrested by the CBI in June 2022, nearly seven years after the murder. (HT File Photo)

CBI’s plea came up for hearing before the bench of justice Sanjiv Khanna and justice MM Sundresh on Friday. While the detailed order of the proceedings is awaited, the matter has been adjourned till March 13.

His family has maintained that Kalyani murdered him, as they had turned down her marriage proposal. Nearly seven years after the murder, Kalyani was arrested by CBI on June 15, 2022, and subsequently granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in September.

The CBI in its chargesheet has accused Kalyani of killing Sidhu after their relationship turned sour, citing direct evidence against her. “There is sufficient direct, documentary, electronic, oral and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations against Kalyani Singh, who entered into a criminal conspiracy with an unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu,” the CBI had said in the chargesheet.

Currently, the trial is underway in the court of special CBI judge Jagjit Singh.