CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get 20,000 per month: Khattar

Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get ₹20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced.

Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.

The chief minister announced ₹20,000 scholarship per month immediately when Anjali and her mother brought to the notice of Khattar their financial condition, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister said that Anjali has set a record that cannot be broken further and when she shared her dream of becoming a doctor, Khattar assured her of extending every possible help to get admission in a medical college.