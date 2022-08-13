CCTV installed to catch thief helps uncover minor’s rape in Ludhiana

Having put up CCTV cameras at their home office to check on burglaries. A Noorwala road family uncovered that the youth stealing the money had raped their 15-year-old daughter and was blackmailing her for money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, they lodged a complaint against the accused at the Daresi police station on Thursday.

In his complaint to the police, the 15-year-old’s father, a coal trader who runs his office from within the house, said he began noticing that money kept in the safe was being stolen for over the past three months and had CCTV cameras installed in the office at the end of July to keep a check on the same.

While scanning through the footage on Thursday, he stumbled upon a youth coming into his house and taking the office key from his daughter before stealing the money. Upon confronting his daughter, he came to know that the youth, who contacted his minor daughter through social media four months ago, had allegedly raped her at a hotel near the bus stand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minor told her father that the accused was blackmailing her with a lewd video of the incident.

The complainant added that the accused would visit their house in the absence of the other family members, would get the office key from his daughter and decamp with the money.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh said the accused captured in the CCTV seemed to be a minor. The police have initiated efforts to arrest the accused.

A case under sections 380 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after dispute over ₹2,900

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana

A labourer late on Thursday night allegedly bludgeoned his roommate to death with a rolling pin over a dispute over ₹2,900 in Shiv Shakti Colony, Bhagwanpura village of Dehlon on.

The accused, Lal Mohan Singh, managed to escape from the spot following the incident, but was arrested on Friday. The victim, Brij Bihari Chaudhary, 39, was a native of Baksar of Bihar. His body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The complainant, Suresh Kumar of Dhandhra road, an acquaintance of the labour quarters’ owner, said the accused and victim shared a room and had been indulged in a monetary dispute for the last few months.

The neighbours said they would often get into spats and in one such incident on Thursday night, the accused allegedly bludgeonedChaudhary to death before fleeing. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station head officer at the Dehlon police station, said a case under has been lodged against the accused, who was arrested while trying to leave the city on Friday. The accused told police that the victim had borrowed ₹2,900 from him, which he failed to return before accusing the deceased of stealing from him too. He said the deceased began hurling abuse at him on Thursday and in a fit of rage, he hit him with the rolling pin, which the police also recovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abandoned vehicles near Jalandhar bypass send police into a spin

Ludhiana

Two abandoned vehicles, including a pickup auto and an SUV, near Jalandhar bypass sent the police — who were on high alert ahead of the Independence Day — into a spin on Friday. Police ended up pressing a dog squad and anti-sabotage teams for checking before the owners of the vehicles showed up on the spot and clarified that their vehicles had developed technical snags in the middle of the road, forcing them to abandon them. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Maninder Bedi said locals informed police that two vehicles, including a pickup auto and an SUV were seen parked near the Jalandhar Bypass chowk. “The locals informed me that the vehicles are abandoned and parked here for the past one day,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police then cordoned off the area and called on the dog squad and anti-sabotage teams to investigate. While the teams were still scanning the vehicles, the owners showed up on the spot and offered the clarification. Police later handed over the vehicles after not finding anything objectionable. The ACP added that police have issued warnings to vehicle owners to not leave them unattended.

Seven months on, woman booked for abetment in 26-yr-old’s suicide

Ludhiana

Seven months after a master’s student ended his life, police booked a Himachal Pradesh woman for abetment. The accused, Shivani Bhardwaj, is a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after having found no evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s father, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Bhamian Khurd of Jamalpur, stated that his 26-year-old son ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on January 10 in the bathroom of their house. The complainant said they did not lodge an FIR as they could not identify any motive. However, while scanning his son’s WhatsApp chats, he found suspicious correspondence with the accused woman and filed a complaint to the police on May 17.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was studying in Mansa and would visit her uncle in Bhamian Khurd where she met the victim and befriended him. However, she soon snapped all her ties with the victim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged following an investigation carried out by a special investigation team (SIT) formed by the commissioner of police. The team scanned the WhatsApp chats between the victim and the accused before recommending an FIR.

City-based gangster facing 10 cases held from Zirakpur

Ludhiana

The CIA staff 2 of police commissionerate Ludhiana, in a joint operation with the counter intelligence and Division number 8 police, nabbed Ludhiana-based gangster Sagar Newton from from Zirakpur following a tip-off.

The 24-year-old gangster, who is a resident of New Prem Nagar, Ludhiana, is facing trial in over ten cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and robbery, registered at different police stations of Punjab and Chandigarh. The team, led by inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA-2, arrested the accused. Juneja said that the accused was involved in various cases of assault, robbery in Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In February this year, he had robbed a commission agent (arthiya) of his Toyota Fortuner SUV on Vrindavan Road following which an FIR was registered against him at Division number 8 police station. Later, the police found his involvement in firing incident that occurred on May 8 in Tibba. An FIR under charges of attempt to murder, assault and other sections of the Arms Act was registered at Tibba police station.

In July 2018, Haibowal police had arrested Newton and his accomplices for killing a railway employee for ₹2.5 lakh. They were hired by the victim’s wife for the murder. The court has sent the accused to 6-day police custody for questioning. The police are expecting more important information from the accused.