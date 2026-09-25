CEC planned large-scale rigging during elections, says Deepender

Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Thursday said that after the revelations of the two election commissioners in a newspaper report, it became clear that chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar orchestrated large-scale rigging in the Haryana elections.

Hooda was in Balla village to attend the Munak Block Congress workers meeting under the Assandh Assembly constituency. (HT Photo)

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He said the party has always maintained that the BJP formed the government through a massive conspiracy of vote theft and in Haryana, not just votes were stolen, the entire government was stolen, he added.

“Now, if elections are not held again in Haryana, faith in the electoral system will be lost. If public sentiment is betrayed, the people of the country know how to take full account,” the MP said in Karnal.

Hooda was in Balla village to attend the Munak Block Congress workers meeting under the Assandh Assembly constituency.

Congress district president Rajesh Vaid, party leaders Divyanshu Budhiraja, Teji Mann, Dharampal Gonder, Bakshish Singh Virk and others were present at the event.

The Congress lawmaker said that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is promising to procure all crops in Punjab at the minimum support price (MSP).

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{{^usCountry}} “Three seasons ago, he promised to secure a rate of ₹3,100 for rice. Paddy has arrived in Haryana’s mandis and if the CM’s words hold any value, he should ensure Haryana farmers receive a price of ₹3,100 per quintal for rice this very season. If he can’t pay ₹3,100, he should at least procure rice at the fixed MSP of ₹2,400, without any deductions. Cuts of ₹300-500 are being imposed. Forget about MSP; farmers are being lathi-charged in Kurukshetra,” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Three seasons ago, he promised to secure a rate of ₹3,100 for rice. Paddy has arrived in Haryana’s mandis and if the CM’s words hold any value, he should ensure Haryana farmers receive a price of ₹3,100 per quintal for rice this very season. If he can’t pay ₹3,100, he should at least procure rice at the fixed MSP of ₹2,400, without any deductions. Cuts of ₹300-500 are being imposed. Forget about MSP; farmers are being lathi-charged in Kurukshetra,” Hooda said. {{/usCountry}}

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