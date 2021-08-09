Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ceiling on gatherings eased in J&K to facilitate I- Day celebrations
chandigarh news

Ceiling on gatherings eased in J&K to facilitate I- Day celebrations

While the ceiling on public gatherings was relaxed, district officials have been asked to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed; night curfew will continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8pm to 7am
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Though Covid cases in J&K continue to remain low, there has been a slight increase in daily cases, which had pushed the active cases over 1,400 on August 7 from a low of around 1,100 on July 27 (Representative Image/HT )

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday temporarily relaxed the ongoing 25-person ceiling on indoor and outdoor gatherings, which had been imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, to facilitate Independence Day celebrations in Union Territory.

While the ceiling on public gatherings was relaxed, district officials have been asked to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

An order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir State Executive Committee and chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that while the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering shall remain restricted to 25. This ceiling “will be temporarily relaxed on August 15 only on account of Independence Day celebrations, subject to Covid-appropriate behaviour. ”

The order added that night curfew will continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8pm to 7am.

Though Covid cases in J&K continue to remain low, there has been a slight increase in daily cases, which had pushed the active cases over 1,400 on August 7 from a low of around 1,100 on July 27.

This week, the daily cases have mostly hovered between 118 and 150, which is an increase from a low of 63 recorded on July 23.

The order also said that Covid-containment measures should be continued in all the districts “in view of the uneven trend in daily cases”. .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad

Woman creates dreamy painting with help from ocean waves. Clip will soothe you
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP