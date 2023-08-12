I-Day: Tricolour-themed treats are up for grabs in tricity

A holiday on August 15 means you should get freedom from cooking, too! And with multiple Independence Day offers and discounts, restaurants across tricity are all set to treat you to some mouth-watering delicacies and spreads. From specially curated menus to tricolour-themed dishes, there’s no dearth of deals for foodies to mark India’s 77th Independence Day.

It’s not only raining discounts and deals, eateries are coming up with special tricoloured dishes as well (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

ChaiWala is offering 20% discount on its entire menu till August 15 and is also giving out Tricolour brooches to all the customers, says manager Satish Verma.

The LaLiT, Chandigarh is also offering an exclusive 25% discount to people to escape daily life for a perfect long weekend experience. The offer will include luxurious accommodation, buffet breakfast, 15% off on food and soft beverages, and 15% off on spa & laundry services.

Hungry Wok’s Sanam Negi says their chef has come up with a range of desi Chinese and Thai dishes to pay tributes to the rich spices of India. “Our chefs have also come up with some colourful dimsum platters to represent the diversity and culture of India,” Negi adds.

From specially curated menus to tricolour-themed dishes, there's no dearth of deals for foodies to mark India's 77th Independence Day (HT Photos)

“We have come up with a whole range of tricolour-themed baked goodies. From tricolour macaroons to Tiranga cupcakes and cookies, the customers have a lot of choices available to celebrate the day,” says Armaan Kharbanda, of Baked With Love.

“Apart from the Indian flag welcoming people on each table, we have a tricolour mocktail as part of the special Independence Day lunch buffet. The spread, which is themed around the Tricolour, includes popular dishes from across country, and priced at ₹550 per person (excluding taxes). Along with the Tiranga Pulao, the buffet has a variety of chaaps, tikkas and kebabs, vibrantly coloured street food varieties, and a sumptuous main course including classic dishes such as butter chicken, navratan korma and palak khumb,” shares Arpan Kaur, of Delicious Delights.

“We are offering a range of tricolour-themed pasta dishes this Independence Day. Each variety includes freshly prepared pasta with a blend of flavours, textures and colour using in-house orange, white and green sauces,” adds Vandana Chahal, of Cafe Bakehouse.

Darpan Sweets has come up with a Tiranga special sweets menu which includes Tirangi peda, Tiranga cham cham, Tiranga soan papdi, Tiranga rasgullas, Tiranga Karachi halwa, and much more, says their staffer Harbans Singh.

