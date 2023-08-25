Dog’s day out: Tricity edition

Dogs, true to the saying, are a man’s best friend and prove their mettle, time and again. So, don’t you think they too deserve to be cherished and pampered?

On International Dog Day, pamper your furry friends and spend some time with them (Photo: Shutterstock)

On International Dog Day (August 26), take out time from your busy life to appreciate and love your pooches at tricity’s pet-friendly spots and dog salons or visit your nearest animal shelters to volunteer and spend time with these fur balls.

Furever Friends

This Panchkula-based NGO works at rescuing and providing medical care to stray dogs across tricity. The organisation also helps in fostering the animals and getting them adopted. “Around 150 volunteers work with us across the region. We also runs a free of cost 24x7 ambulance service to help stray dogs. We always welcome more volunteers,” says Sakshi Sharma, a volunteer.

The Pet Nest

You can book grooming services, from spa bath to full body haircut, to clipping your dog’s nails, from a standard bath and blow dry to full service grooming, as per your dog’s requirements with them. The variety of packages starts at ₹899. “They also offer free online vet consultation after a grooming session. What’s best, is you can book an experienced pet groomer to come to your home and so the needful,” says Vedika Sachdeva, owner of an Indie, Buzo.

Pet Vanity

It is a pet grooming salon on wheels. They are the first professional pet groomers with a mobile van in the tricity area and offer their services anywhere in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. “They provide a range of services for pets. Their van is equipped with expert grooming stylists with years of experience. Their door-to-door 60-minute service is convenient, time-saving and safe,” says Ansh Walia, who owns a poodle, Matilda.

Dogizza

It was the first dog café in tricity. You can spot canines wagging their tail and dog lovers all around at this rooftop space in Zirakpur. A server at the café says the aim is to provide endless fun, love, care, healthy lifestyle and balanced diet to these furry beings. You can visit this space with your dogs at any time of the day to have fun and relieve stress. Also, the dog bakery here is a must visit!

Animal Welfare Association

This Panchkula-based voluntary group is actively involved in rescue and care of sick, injured or homeless animals. They lend help in sterilisation and vaccination drives, and hold awareness campaigns for animal rights.

Flying Fur

This is another mobile pet salon providing services in tricity. “Our truck is equipped hot and cold running water for a comfortable bathing experience for you pooches, heat and air for easy drying, a full-sized tub, and an adjustable grooming table. We provide personal attention to your pet in a quiet, stress-free setting. Our mobile salon is perfect for senior pets, or those experience car sickness, or the one’s that suffer separation anxiety, said pet groomer Kaushik.

Café Nine Quarters

If you want to have a “paw-some” time with your pet, head to Café Nine Quarters (Panchkula), the only Harry Potter-themed café in tricity. You can distress by playing with their in-house pet dog, Barfi, while sipping on butter beer. You can also take your pet to the café for a memorable day out.

