Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, on Thursday, accused the BJP government at the Centre of failing to restore normalcy in the Union Territory. He also raised questions over claims of a decline in terrorism in J&K. Reacting to DGP Nalin Prabhat’s claims of almost zero local terrorist recruitment in past two years, he questioned the government’s claims about the security situation. (HT File)

Fielding media queries here, Karra said that restoration of statehood remains a major demand of his party and a sacred movement.

The JKPCC chief alleged, “The fact of the matter is that the government of India has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. I underline it: They have failed on all the fronts in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Reacting to DGP Nalin Prabhat’s claims of almost zero local terrorist recruitment in past two years, he questioned the government’s claims about the security situation.

“This is precisely the question we repeatedly ask this government. Terror incidents are taking place. You should ask those who are responsible for it. The first and foremost person responsible is the Union home minister, followed by the lieutenant governor and then the police administration,” he said.

“Kishtwar had recently been declared a militancy-free zone but terror incidents still take place and so does the security operations,” he said. “One officer says something, another head of the administration says something else. Either admit that the situation is bad, or, if you claim it has improved, explain where these operations and incidents are coming from,” he said.

On statehood, the JKPCC chief described it major demand of the Congress and a sacred movement.

“It is the right of the people of J&K. We have not retreated even an inch on our demand for statehood. We have held protests in every district, in Srinagar and Jammu, and also took a large number of people to Delhi, where we staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar,” he said.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Indian democracy during foreign visits, Karra hits back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the treatment he received during overseas engagements. “Why were concerns not raised about India’s image when PM Modi faced awkward situations during foreign visits,” he asked.