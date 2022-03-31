Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Central service rules: PUTA panel to examine pay scales revision in the offing
Central service rules: PUTA panel to examine pay scales revision in the offing

After the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, PUTA held an emergent meeting a detailed discussion on the notification and its exact implications
PUTA is likely to form a panel to examine pay scales revision in the wake of central service rules being notified for UT employees. (HT File)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) held an emergent meeting of its executive on Wednesday, as the teachers of PU are yet to get the benefit of the University Grants Commission (UGC) seventh pay commission.

During the meeting, the PU teachers’ body decided to form a panel that will examine the whole issue and enable PUTA to go ahead with the agenda of getting the benefits of the new rules for the faculty members of the University.

PUTA said a detailed discussion on the notification was held and its exact implications on the PU employees/teachers needed to be worked out.

“It was decided to authorise the president and secretary PUTA to form committee(s) comprising of members, who could help in interpreting the correct implications of the notification on the Panjab University employees/teachers, so as to enable the PUTA to go ahead with the agenda of getting the benefits of the new Rules for the PU employees/teachers in a systematic and coherent manner,” PUTA said in a statement.

Service rules can be issue

Besides revision of pay scales, the service rules may also be an issue for the varsity teachers. Officials said the service conditions of PU teachers and teachers of non-government affiliated colleges are determined on the basis of the PU calendar.

Presently, the retirement age in the varsity calendar for both is 60 years. Notbaly, the senate in 2011 had recommended amendment of the regulations, but the nod from the central government is still pending.

Meanwhile, the issue of the retirement age is still pending in the high court. The PU faculty has lost the first round of litigation on increasing the retirement age to 65, and an appeal against the same is pending before a division bench. The argument in the case is that PU is not a centrally funded institute as it receives an annual grant from Punjab.

