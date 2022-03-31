Central service rules: PUTA panel to examine pay scales revision in the offing
After the central service rules were notified for the UT employees, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) held an emergent meeting of its executive on Wednesday, as the teachers of PU are yet to get the benefit of the University Grants Commission (UGC) seventh pay commission.
During the meeting, the PU teachers’ body decided to form a panel that will examine the whole issue and enable PUTA to go ahead with the agenda of getting the benefits of the new rules for the faculty members of the University.
PUTA said a detailed discussion on the notification was held and its exact implications on the PU employees/teachers needed to be worked out.
“It was decided to authorise the president and secretary PUTA to form committee(s) comprising of members, who could help in interpreting the correct implications of the notification on the Panjab University employees/teachers, so as to enable the PUTA to go ahead with the agenda of getting the benefits of the new Rules for the PU employees/teachers in a systematic and coherent manner,” PUTA said in a statement.
Service rules can be issue
Besides revision of pay scales, the service rules may also be an issue for the varsity teachers. Officials said the service conditions of PU teachers and teachers of non-government affiliated colleges are determined on the basis of the PU calendar.
Presently, the retirement age in the varsity calendar for both is 60 years. Notbaly, the senate in 2011 had recommended amendment of the regulations, but the nod from the central government is still pending.
Meanwhile, the issue of the retirement age is still pending in the high court. The PU faculty has lost the first round of litigation on increasing the retirement age to 65, and an appeal against the same is pending before a division bench. The argument in the case is that PU is not a centrally funded institute as it receives an annual grant from Punjab.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics