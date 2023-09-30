Two Central teams, dispatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday conducted an assessment of the damage caused by the recent floods in Mandi and Solan districts.

Central teams evaluate flood damage in Himachal Pradesh

The teams had on Thursday conducted and assessment of Kangra and Sirmour districts. They will comprehensively evaluate the extent of the calamity and submit a report to the Centre.

During their visit, the team reached out to flood-affected families, particularly those who have lost their homes. Many of these families are seeking assistance from the Central government to rebuild their houses.

State government records indicate that a staggering 13,000 houses have been destroyed due to monsoon floods and rain-triggered landslides. Furthermore, the team is emphasising the urgent need for road restoration in areas where infrastructure has been severely damaged.

In Kangra district, the team actively engaged with local officials to gain first-hand information about the devastation. They have visited various disaster-affected areas, including the Chakki bridge, which suffered significant damage from heavy rains. Jawali sub-division, along with Jaisinghpur and Fatehpur areas of Kangra, has been grappling with massive destruction, primarily caused by the release of water from the Pong Dam.

Another Central team conducted assessment in Sirmour district, focusing on the aftermath of heavy rains, landslides, and cloud bursts that have affected multiple areas.

The town of Baddi has been hit hard, with losses exceeding ₹400 crore. The destruction to roads and bridges in this region has been substantial, further compounding the recovery efforts.

The central team’s primary objective is to compile a comprehensive damage report, which will be submitted to the central government. This report will serve as the basis for determining the relief amount that Himachal Pradesh will receive.

In response to the crisis, the Himachal Assembly has passed a resolution declaring it a national disaster and has requested a special relief package of ₹12,000 crore. The central team’s visit and subsequent report are expected to play a crucial role in securing this much-needed assistance for the state.

Amidst these efforts, the Congress government has been persistently urging the Central government to declare the heavy rainfall-induced devastation in Himachal Pradesh a national calamity. In contrast, the opposition parties have criticised the Congress government for its handling of the disaster fund and have called for greater transparency in fund allocation.

