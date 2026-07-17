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Centre appoints Harjit Singh Grewal national minorities panel chief

By elevating the Jat Sikh loyalist who backed the BJP through the farmers’ protests, the Centre aims to deepen rural reach in Punjab ahead of an independent political push.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 04:56 PM IST
By Ravinder Vasudeva
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Chandigarh: The BJP-led Centre on Friday appointed senior Punjab leader Harjit Singh Grewal as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

Harjit Singh Grewal is one of the BJP’s oldest and most recognisable Sikh faces in Punjab, having remained associated with the party for decades. His elevation is widely seen as both a strategic play for the Jat Sikh vote and a reward for a grassroots worker. (File photo)
Harjit Singh Grewal is one of the BJP’s oldest and most recognisable Sikh faces in Punjab, having remained associated with the party for decades. His elevation is widely seen as both a strategic play for the Jat Sikh vote and a reward for a grassroots worker. (File photo)

Besides Grewal, a notification issued by the ministry of minority affairs confirmed the appointments of Munawari Begum as vice-chairperson and Glenn E Souza Ticlo as a member. All three appointments are set for a three-year tenure from the date they assume office, or until further orders.

Grewal, a Jat Sikh, is one of the BJP’s oldest and most recognisable Sikh faces in Punjab, having remained associated with the party for decades. His elevation is widely seen as both a strategic play for the Jat Sikh vote and a reward for a grassroots worker who stood firmly by the party during its most challenging political periods in the state.

The statutory panel’s top post had been vacant since the previous commission, headed by another Punjab BJP leader and parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, completed its tenure.

Grewal’s appointment comes as the BJP attempts to expand its independent political footprint in Punjab following the collapse of its long-standing alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. The party recently appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as its first Jat Sikh state unit president in Punjab.

Grewal cemented his standing within the party by defending the Narendra Modi-led government during the prolonged farmers’ agitation from 2020-21—a turbulent period when many local leaders chose to distance themselves from the BJP. Despite the protests and political boycotts across Punjab, Grewal consistently championed the Centre’s position across public forums and media outlets. He previously served as chairman of the Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board and vice-chairman of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NACOF). However, his electoral track record is mixed; he contested the 2017 Punjab assembly elections from Rajpura but lost his security deposit.

Constituted under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, the NCM is tasked with safeguarding the rights of notified minority communities, monitoring constitutional protections, investigating discrimination complaints, and advising the Centre on policy.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravinder Vasudeva

Ravinder Vasudeva is a principal correspondent who writes for the Punjab bureau of Hindustan Times.

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