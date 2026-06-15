Centre approves 1,667-crore expansion plan for Srinagar airport

The Srinagar International Airport is expected to undergo a major transformation as the Centre has approved an expansion project of ₹1,667 crore, said director, airport, Javed Anjum.

The Srinagar International Airport is expected to undergo a major transformation as the Centre has approved an expansion project of ₹1,667 crore, said director, airport, Javed Anjum. (File)

Anjum said that the area of the terminal will increase by 255% with a capacity to handle 15 aircraft from the current six. He said that the passenger capacity will increase to 10 million (1 crore) passengers per annum (MPPA) within the next 4 years.

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“The Gol has allocated ₹1,667 crore for expansion of the Srinagar airport project where the terminal capacity will increase from 2.5 MPPA to 10 MPPA with increase in area from 20,000 sqm to 71,000 sqm along with multi-level car parking with capacity of 1,000 vehicles,” Anjum said on Saturday.

“The new terminal will be at par with the international standards with a capacity to handle 15 aircraft at a time from the current six. Connecting bays will be 12. The project will be completed within a span of four years,” he said.

The Airports Authority of India is celebrating ‘Yatri Suvidha Diwas’ on Monday at Srinagar International Airport with the objective to showcase the recent developments at Srinagar airport along with the passenger-centric initiatives with commitment towards providing a seamless, safe and passenger-friendly travel experience.

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{{^usCountry}} “Srinagar airport has witnessed significant growth in air connectivity with enhanced flight operations and improved access to various domestic destinations, strengthening regional connectivity and promoting economic development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Srinagar airport has witnessed significant growth in air connectivity with enhanced flight operations and improved access to various domestic destinations, strengthening regional connectivity and promoting economic development,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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In the past 10 years, passenger handling has increased by 120%.

“The passenger handling has increased from 2.04 million (20.4 lakh) in 2014-15 to 4.47 million (44.7 lakh) in 2024-25,” he said.

However, there was a fall in passenger numbers post Pahalgam attack on tourists in April 2025.

“We dropped to 3.38 million(33.8 lakh) in 2025-26, post Pahalgam,” he said.

Witnessing the improvement in tourist inflow, Anjum is hopeful of bouncing back.

“Before Pahalgam, our daily rush of passengers had reached 19,500. After that there was a severe dip and we came down to 6,000-7,000 passengers per day. Good news is that we are now back to 12,000 passengers a day. After some time we are hopeful of a good footfall,” he said.

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Additionally, in association with the UT administration and the National Highways Authority of India, a new airport link road is also being planned from the ring road which will enhance and ease-out the passenger approach to the airport.

Anjum said that the airport plays a great role in tourism connectivity.

“As an important gateway to Kashmir, Srinagar airport plays a vital role in promoting tourism by providing convenient connectivity to major tourist destinations. Improved air services have contributed significantly to increasing tourist inflow, supporting local livelihoods, hospitality, handicrafts and the overall tourism ecosystem,” he said.

He said that the growth of air cargo operations has facilitated faster movement of perishable goods, handicrafts, industrial products and other commodities.

“Over the last five years, the cargo handled at Srinagar airport has increased from 7,000 metric tonnes to 10,500 metric tonnes. Although we have an annual handling capacity of 40,000 Mt,” he said.

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Giving details about the passenger facilities Anjum said: “Continuous efforts are being made to enhance passenger convenience through improved terminal facilities, better accessibility, digital initiatives and customer service excellence”.

“Modern initiatives such as Digi Yatra, self-baggage drop, Free Wi-fi connectivity, Meet & Greet services, EV Charging stations, Free E-carts facility, Flybrary, Laptop work-stations, additional mobile charging stations, smoking lounges, kids zone and variety of shopping and dining options including mix of global and regional brands are available across the terminal complex for better passenger experience,” he said.