Interlocking tiles were laid on a private pathway at Salina village Moga district from public funds. After a lawyer alleged misuse of government money, Centre told the Punjab officials to conduct an inquiry. (HT photo)
Centre asks Punjab rural development department to probe misuse of funds by employee in Moga

A Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer alleged that the official misused department funds by installed interlocking tiles on a private pathway in Punjab’s Moga district
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:56 AM IST

The Union ministry of panchayati raj has directed the Punjab rural development and panchayat department to conduct a probe into alleged misappropriation of funds by its official who is posted in the office of the Moga additional deputy commissioner (development).

A Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer has alleged that the official installed interlocking tiles on a private pathway at Salina village from department funds.

The deputy secretary of the central ministry directed the financial commissioner of state department to submit an action taken report in two weeks after a probe.

The lawyer, HS Hundal, said, “An official forced the panchayat to install interlocking tiles on the private pathway. It was found that Sumit Kumar, IT manager posted at the ADC’s office directed the panchayat to do this. The pathway leads to a memorial of his ancestors.”

“I have already apprised the ADC (development) about the misuse of funds,” he added

ADC (development) Subash Chander, said, “I am aware of the matter and the head office summoned the IT manager in this regard. But I am yet to receive anything in written.”

Sumit Kumar said, “I have not received any written communication in this regard.”

