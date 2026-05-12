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Centre extends key school schemes till Sept 30

The temporary extension for Samagra Shiksha and PM Poshan schemes, whose term ended on March 31, 2026, has been granted by the Union ministry of finance

Published on: May 12, 2026 07:48 am IST
By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
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The Centre has granted a temporary extension to two education sector flagship schemes, Samagra Shiksha and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan), till September 30 this year, pending approval for their continuation over the next five years.

Samagra Shiksha, launched in 2018, covers students from pre-school to Class 12. (HT File)

The temporary extension for Samagra Shiksha and PM Poshan, whose term ended on March 31, 2026, has been granted by the Union ministry of finance. While the central government is learnt to have decided “in principle” to continue the two programmes, their appraisal and approval by the competent authority for the 16th Finance Commission period (2026-27 to 2030-31) is still awaited, officials familiar with the matter said.

Samagra Shiksha, launched in 2018 by subsuming the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, and Teacher Education, aims to universalise education and covers students from pre-school to Class 12, whereas PM Poshan (earlier known as Mid-Day Meal Scheme) provides cooked meals to children studying in government schools.

“The ministry of finance has conveyed that, in the interest of uninterrupted implementation of the ongoing schemes, which are ending on March 31, 2026. All such schemes will be extended up to September 30, 2026, or the date of approval of the scheme for the 16th FC cycle by the competent authority, whichever is earlier,” according to a letter sent by the Union ministry of education (MoE) to the Punjab government last month. One of the officials quoted above said the scope, nature, coverage cost and other terms and conditions during the period of temporary extension granted till September 30 would remain unchanged. However, the norms and scope of the two programmes are likely to be revised at the time of the five-year extension.

In 2025-26, the MoE had sanctioned a budget of 370 crore for providing free mid-day meals to 1.2 lakh students in Bal Vatikas, 9.05 lakh in primary classes and 5.32 lakh at the upper primary level in 19,620 government schools in the state.

This included central assistance of 231.65 crore and the minimum mandatory state share of 138.43 crore. The central government also agreed to bear the entire cost of food grains amounting to 159.87 crore at 41.73 per kilogram (kg) for rice and 29.8 per kg for wheat during the year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navneet Sharma

A senior assistant editor, Navneet Sharma leads the Punjab bureau for Hindustan Times. He writes on politics, public affairs, civil services and the energy sector.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre extends key school schemes till Sept 30
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