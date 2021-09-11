Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre fixes 22K solar pump installation target for Haryana in current fiscal

With Haryana installing 14,418 off-grid solar pumps under a central scheme against 15,000 sanctioned pumps in 2020-21, the Union government has fixed a target of 22,000 pumps in the current financial year
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Dr Hanif Qureshi, director general of the new and renewable energy department, said under a central scheme, Haryana was given a target of installing 15,000 pumps in 2020-21 with a total cost of 520 crore.

He said the response of farmers to this scheme is overwhelming and against the target of 15,000 pumps, the department has received more than 42,000 online applications.

Seeing the response, the department has fixed a target of 22,000 pumps for the current fiscal with a total project cost of 844 crore for which applications will be invited shortly after finalisation of rates and firms by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy.

He said the pumps installed in 2020-21 have added solar capacity of about 105MW in Haryana and have resulted in reducing the carbon footprint by about 76,000 tonne annually.

Under the scheme, standalone solar pumps of 3-10HP capacity are being installed in the state with 75% subsidy (30% central financial assistance and 45% of state).

“The farmer has to pay only 25% of total pump cost. These pumps can be installed by farmers, water user associations, community/cluster based irrigation system, etc only for irrigation purpose,” Dr Qureshi said, in a release.

Dr Qureshi said in the agrarian state of Haryana there are about 6.5 lakh electric pumps and three lakh diesel-operated pumps. These solar pumps are not only eco-friendly but will also reduce the cost of cultivation as there will be no recurring cost on electricity and diesel.

The modules of solar pumps have a life of 25 years and when compared to diesel-operated pumps will pay back their subsidised cost in about 1.5 years.

He said in the dark/black zones only existing diesel pumps are allowed to be converted into solar pumps, provided they have used micro-irrigation techniques to save water.

He said implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PMKUSUM) has provided an opportunity to farmers to shift from diesel to solar pumps.

Analysis of data shows that beneficiaries of PMKUSUM are either marginal farmers who didn’t have electricity connection or those who were using diesel pumps.

