Centre of excellence for autism inaugurated in Mohali

Punjab medical education and research minister Raj Kumar Verka on Wednesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Autism and Neuro-developmental Disorders at Sector 79, Mohali.

Verka said the centre is a first-of-its-kind institute in Punjab and will provide comprehensive, integrated and responsive services for persons with autism and other neuro-developmental disorders in India. The centre will also provide clinical services and residential facilities for training of parents besides a school for children.

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali has been entrusted with the responsibility to manage the centre. A multidisciplinary specialists’ team, including paediatricians, psychiatrists, occupational and physical therapists, will also be available at the centre, said the minister.

Verka also held an interactive session with patients and staff members present at the centre and directed the department officials to extend every possible assistance to the centre.