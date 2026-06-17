The Centre owes Punjab ₹9,821 crore in pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues for the last 10 crop procurement seasons —from the 2021 rabi season to 2026 kharif (paddy) season, Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat said on Tuesday.

The Centre owes Punjab ₹9,821 crore in pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) dues for the last 10 crop procurement seasons —from the 2021 rabi season to 2026 kharif (paddy) season, Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat said on Tuesday. (Representational image)

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Barsat said that the state government has fulfilled all conditions laid down by the Union ministry of food and public distribution for the utilisation of the RDF and amended the Rural Development Act accordingly, yet the pending amount remains unreleased.

The state government is seeking the release of 3% RDF levied on the foodgrain procurement. Currently, the Punjab government collects a 3% mandi fee on the procurement and purchase of foodgrains within the state.

Blaming the previous government for the current impasse, Barsat alleged that RDF was diverted for non-budgetary purposes, including the farm loan waiver during Amarinder Singh’s government.

“Because of the shortcomings of the previous governments, the present government is bearing the brunt,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Barsat said the state repeatedly urged the Centre to clear the outstanding dues but was forced to approach the Supreme Court after receiving no response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barsat said the state repeatedly urged the Centre to clear the outstanding dues but was forced to approach the Supreme Court after receiving no response. {{/usCountry}}

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“We repeatedly requested the central government to clear the outstanding amount. But in the wake of no action, we were forced to file a petition in the Supreme Court. The Centre’s reply in the court is still awaited,” he said, adding that if the Union government agrees, Punjab is willing to negotiate and withdraw the petition.

He said that the board has spent ₹14,000 crore on rural roads, which includes building new roads, widening and repairs. “There is a lot more we could have done, but lack of funds has been an impediment,” he said.

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He said that there are 20 petrol pump sites owned by the Mandi board, which will be auctioned.

He further said that the board is constructing four new mandis at Budhlada, Bareta, Khandewas and Mehmadpur, taking the total number of procurement centres to 1,872 in the state.

“We are working for the best utilisation of Mandi board sheds in different mandis by creating sports facilities and offering these sheds for social and private functions on rent to generate additional income,” he said.