Centre renames Panjokhara village in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 09:08 AM IST

“Panjokhara” village of Ambala Cantonment assembly constituency is renamed as “Panjokhara Sahib” in recognition of its religious importance

The Union government on Friday gave nod to rename “Panjokhara” village of Ambala Cantonment assembly constituency as “Panjokhara Sahib” in recognition of its religious importance. Home and health minister Anil Vij, who represents Ambala Cantt segment, has adopted this village, an official spokesperson said. Panjokhara Sahib village is home to the historical Gurdwara Panjokhara Sahib, the birthplace of eighth Sikh master, Guru Har Krishan.

