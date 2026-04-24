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Centre sanctions 576 crore to Punjab for crop residue mgmt

Since 2018, the Centre has consistently funded crop residue management initiatives, spending nearly ₹2,000 crore over eight years until 2025

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:22 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The Union ministry of agriculture has sanctioned 576 crore for crop residue management (CRM) to Punjab in the current financial year, marking the ninth consecutive year of central assistance for stubble management during the kharif (paddy) harvest season.

The CRM allocation accounts for 58% of the total funds sanctioned for the state’s agriculture sector. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Following the allocation, the state agriculture department will submit proposals outlining interventions, including the supply of subsidised machinery for both in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy stubble, along with awareness programmes for farmers, officials familiar with the development said.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution in the National Capital Region in October and November. As the window for rabi crop wheat is very short after the paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly get rid of crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

The CRM allocation accounts for 58% of the total funds sanctioned for the state’s agriculture sector. Under the scheme, individual farmers receive a 50% subsidy on machinery, while custom hiring centres, farmer groups, village panchayats and cooperative societies are eligible for an 80% subsidy.

The machinery being distributed includes Super Seeders, Happy Seeders, Smart Seeders, surface mulchers, reverse ploughs, choppers and zero-till drills for in-situ management and balers, rakes, slashers and tedders for ex-situ management of crop residue.

According to official data, farm fires have dropped by 94% over four years — from 83,000 cases in 2022 to 5,114 in 2025 in Punjab. Authorities expect further reduction during the October-November harvest season.

Farmers are also increasingly monetising paddy straw, which sells between 100 and 500 per quintal during peak season. Additionally, some rural residents are generating income by working as straw aggregators alongside their primary agricultural activities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre sanctions 576 crore to Punjab for crop residue mgmt
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre sanctions 576 crore to Punjab for crop residue mgmt
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