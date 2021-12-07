Centre sends proposal to SKM, farm leaders raise objections over few issues

The Union government on Tuesday sent a written draft proposal to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s five-member committee and the farm leaders are yet to reach a consensus as they want more clarification on three demands out of six demands.

The SKM will take a final call regarding calling-off the year-long farm agitation or change the way of protest at 2pm on Wednesday after holding a meeting at Singhu border.

Senior SKM leader Inderjeet Singh, who attended the SKM’s meeting at Singhu, said the Union government has sent a proposal to a five-member committee of the SKM in which it answered on five of the six demands of a letter being sent by them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21.

“The government’s proposal mentioned that they have accepted the farmers’ demands on stubble burning and amendment in the Electricity Act. We have raised an objection to the government’s proposal over a committee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), there should be no condition on withdrawal of cases and compensation and job to kin of deceased farmers,” he said.

“The proposal stated that a committee will be formed on the MSP in which agricultural experts, Union government officials, people from states, SKM leaders and other farm union representatives will be inducted; cases registered during agitation will be withdrawn once the agitation is called-off and compensation will be given to the deceased farmers’ families as per the state government’s norms. While the government did not reply on action against Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence,” he added.

SKM leader Inderjeet Singh said they could not reach a consensus as government wants to hold dialogue on conditions.

“We have asked the government to withdraw cases first and induct only SKM leaders in the MSP committee. Moreover, we want memorials of deceased farmers to be built, which was also not mentioned in the letter. We have urged the government to send its proposal with amendments and clarify our apprehensions,” he said.

“Not only Haryana farm leaders but all farm activists were in favour of not calling off the agitation until cases are withdrawn. The government had betrayed people during the Jat stir in Haryana by harassing them after the compromise so we want cancellation of all FIRs first. We have called a meeting at 2pm on Wednesday to decide whether to call-off the agitation or change the way of protest,” he added.

The SKM has clarified that they will not call-off the agitation until cases registered against farmers are not withdrawn. As per farm leaders, nearly 47,000 cases have been registered only in Haryana.

One among the five-member committee, Yudveer Singh, said they have received a letter from the government and they will reply to it on Wednesday. “We have called a meeting of SKM leaders at 2pm at Singhu to discuss all issues thoroughly,” he added.

On December 4, SKM formed a five-member panel to hold talks with the government on behalf of all protesting farmers.