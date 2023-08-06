Chandigarh lists 23 hybrid vehicles eligible for road tax exemption

The UT transport department on Saturday prepared a certified list of 23 hybrid vehicle models that are eligible for road tax exemption in Chandigarh.

The hybrid vehicles, including strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, purchased from Chandigarh will be granted full exemption from road tax.

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has created the list with information about manufacturers, models/variants and certificate numbers supplied by the manufacturers to ensure transparency and authenticity.

The list includes five models and variants of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, 16 of Toyota Krloskar Motors Ltd and two of Honda Cars India Ltd. RLA will continuously update the list as they receive certificates from manufacturers.

SOP for exemption applications also readied

Additionally, the transport department has created a thorough standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that hybrid vehicles can be registered in the city without hassle.

After giving temporary registration certificates to the owners, auto dealers will complete the necessary paperwork with the RLA for road tax exemption within 24 hours. Thereon, RLA will process the application within one day, saving vehicle owners from time-consuming paperwork and long queues.

With this, the transport department aims to promote the use of environment-friendly automobiles and make Chandigarh cleaner and greener. In addition to helping the environment, the road tax waiver will also help vehicle owners save money, officials said.

Users of electric vehicles are also exempted from road tax, along with registration fee, while owners of vehicles running on conventional fuels have to pay both.

Also, as part of UT’s Electric Vehicle policy, an incentive ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹2 lakh is being offered for up to 42,000 vehicles of different categories of electric vehicles, including 25,000 e-cycles, 10,000 e-bikes and 3,000 e-cars, purchased between September 20, 2022, and September 19, 2027.

The incentive is available for EVs bought anywhere across the country, but only permanent residents of Chandigarh are eligible for it.

Notably, in terms of EV penetration, Chandigarh is placed second among UTs with EVs accounting for 0.90% of total 8,43,049 vehicles registered in the city since 2018. Delhi is placed on the top, boasting of 2.71% EV penetration, while the national average stands at 0.81%.

