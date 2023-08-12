CET controversy: Question papers set by agencies not government: Haryana CM Khattar

Reacting over the controversies emerging out of the repetition of questions in Common Eligibility Tests (CET) conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) recently, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the responsibility of setting the question papers for the exam lies with the agency that sets the paper and not the government.

Haryana chief minister said that the government has brought transparency in government recruitments and so far 1.10 lakh people have been given government jobs and 30,000 Group C recruitments would be done in the next three months

People were being misled by some leaders about the CET exams but they should be aware that it is the work of the examination agency hired by the commission to set the question papers and the government has nothing to do with it, he said.

Khattar said that the government has brought transparency in government recruitments and so far 1.10 lakh people have been given government jobs and 30,000 Group C recruitments would be done in the next three months.

He said that that Haryana Police has carried out the recruitment of approximately 6,600 male and female constables. Although the majority of these individuals have already undergone the joining process, the matter of joining 2,000 male and 1,000 female constables was challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and now the court has now issued its verdict on their joining, and accordingly, their joining will be done in the coming days.

The chief minster launched another round of his Jan-Samvad programme and heard the grievances of the people of three villages of Ladwa assembly constituency of Kurukshetra district.

Addressing the gatherings of villagers, the chief minister said that the government has implemented stringent measures to combat corruption. He also emphasised the state government’s commitment to preserving the rights of the disadvantaged.

He said that online transfer policies for teachers and the introduction of an online system to enhance citizens’ convenience have been implemented. He shared that over 13 lakh complaints registered through the CM window have all been expeditiously resolved.

The chief minister said that Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is a single document that serves as a gateway to various benefits and schemes. He said that each village receives grants for development based on its population.

He said that this grant is distinct from funds provided by the central government. The chief minister assured the citizens that the government’s paramount goal is to simplify people’s lives and ensure the effective delivery of scheme benefits. He gave an example of how names were promptly incorporated into the list of beneficiaries for the old age ‘samman’ allowance scheme within a mere two hours.

The chief minister said that during 19 days of jan-samvad programme, over 16,000 written demands and grievances have been received out of which work related to 2,600 demands has been completed, while work on 11,000 applications is going on and 2,500 applications are in the final stage. Enhancing the lives of citizens by minimising inconveniences is the government’s top priority and to achieve this, significant IT reforms have been brought by the state government.

