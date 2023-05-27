Fancy number ‘CH01-CQ-0008’ fetches Chandigarh RLA 21.2 lakh

Vehicle number “0001” of CH01-CQ series fetched the highest bid of ₹21.22 lakh, 42 times the reserve price of ₹50,000, during the latest e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) on Monday.

For long, the number “0001” has remained the most sought-after by vehicle owners in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Hemera)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration number “CH01-CQ- 0009” raked in the second highest bid of ₹11.10 lakh, while “CH01-CQ-0008” received the third highest bid of ₹9 lakh. A total of 462 registration numbers were auctioned that brought in a total revenue of ₹2.57 crore.

For long, the number “0001” has remained the most sought-after by vehicle owners. The highest bid for the number came in 2012 when a resident of Sector 44 spent ₹26.05 lakh for “CH01-AP-0001” for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times more.