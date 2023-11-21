Chahal meets senior officers after taking charge as Ludhiana commissioner of police

The newly appointed commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal took charge on Tuesday, receiving the guard of honour by the police team on reaching the office. The officer held detailed deliberations with the commissionerate’s senior officers.

Kuldeep Singh Chahal interacting with Mandeep Singh Sidhu after taking over charge as the commissioner of police in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Chahal has replaced Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who has been transferred as deputy inspector general (DIG) administration, Punjab.

While talking to the media, Chahal said maintaining law-and-order and making the people feel safe in the city would be his priority. He added that focus will also be paid to areas vulnerable to snatching, thefts and make the city safer for everyone.

Speaking on the issue of drugs, the officer said people involved in peddling drugs will be dealt with strictly.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, meanwhile, thanked the police team for their cooperation and hard work during his term. He said the one-year tenure saw the team solved all major cases including triple murder case of a retired assistant sub-inspector, his wife and son, the ₹8,49 crore robbery at CMS, a city-based cash management company and robberies at house of a doctor couple and former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Jagdish Singh Garcha.

Under Sidhu’s tenure, which began November 15, 2022, police teams have cracked a total of 1,038 cases with the arrest of 1,979 accused and recovered property worth ₹27.15 crore.

Among the cases, 19 were murder and murder-bid related, while 125 were for kidnapping charges.

Police had also solved a case of dacoity, five for robberies and three for causing grievous hurt during house trespass.

The teams had recovered 60 pistols, five revolvers with the arrest of 45 accused in 35 cases. Similarly, 972 stolen vehicles, 2,241 stolen/snatched mobile phones, 6.31 kg gold jewellery and 4.3 kg silver were also recovered according to the data shared.

Police also came down heavy on drugs, arresting 859 accused in 648 cases. They recovered 71.7 kg opium, 912 kg poppy husk, 1.3 kg charas, 25 gm cocaine, 262 kg ganja, 23 kg heroin, 2.6 narcotic powder and other drugs.

