Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers

Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation.

A colonial-era railway bridge on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line was washed away on August 20 after multiple cloudbursts in the region caused flooding in the Chakki rivulet, while the highway bridge was closed for traffic.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had sought the help of Indian Army engineers to divert the river flow away from the Pier-I and II of the bridge, which came under threat due to riverbed erosion.

The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway. It is likely to be completed in the next few days, said NHAI project director Colonel Anil Sen.

It was opened on August 22 but closed three days later as a precautionary measure. The reopening of the bridge for traffic brought relief to hundreds of people who had to take a 15-kilometre detour to reach Pathankot from Kandwal on the Himachal side.

The independent engineer deputed for inspecting the bridge had given a go-ahead for light traffic movement after which the NHAI had written to the district administrations of Pathankot and Kangra to reopen the bridge.

However, heavy and loaded vehicles will remain strictly prohibited on the bridge as of now. Status regarding heavy vehicles will be confirmed in a few days, once the work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is completed, said the NHAI project director.

It is worth mentioning that the locals allege rampant illegal mining in the Chakki rivulet for the collapse of the Railway Bridge and damage to the highway bridge.

Over the years, villagers allege, the riverbed of the Chakki stream has gone down rapidly. Hundreds of acres of land have been engulfed by the river or have become a wasteland, while private and public property along with irrigation schemes have also been damaged.

