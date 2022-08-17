Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down

Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:07 AM IST
Victims were part of a group of pilgrims from Bhaderwah who were on annual pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director, SDMA
13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu’s Doda.

Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Victims were part of a group of pilgrims from Bhaderwah who were on annual pilgrimage to Manimahesh Lake, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, director, SDMA.

Meanwhile, angry pilgrims staged a protest against the local administration after the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. The administration has yet to issue a statement.

Bodies of two teens found

Rescuers have recovered bodies of two teenagers who were drowned in Beas after a temporary wooden bridge was washed away in a flash flood at Solang village in Manali subdivision of Kullu district on Monday.

The victims are Krishan Kumar, 13, and Rahul, 14.

One woman is still missing. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the victims were going to a village fair. The bridge was swept away while they were crossing it. Manali SDM Surender Thakur said the search operation was still going on.

