Chandigarh: 13k+ properties geo mapped in UT under NAKSHA project

The NAKSHA (National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations) pilot programme in Chandigarh has mapped more than 13,000 properties across urban sectors and villages, marking a step towards a (geographic information system) GIS-based digital land record system in the Union Territory.

The project relies on Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, which assigns each property a precise geographic location and layers it with data such as ownership, land use and structural details. (HT File)

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Implemented by the department of land resources (DoLR), government of India, the project aims to modernise land administration by linking ownership records with geospatial data.

In Chandigarh’s sectors, the programme has achieved near-complete coverage under its Map-2 phase. Out of 6,647 identified properties, 6,642 (99.92%) have been surveyed, ground-truthed and linked with record of rights (RoR). The exercise in sectors has largely focused on updating and digitising existing records, aligning ownership data with spatial mapping.

Villages fully verified, ownership linkage pending

In the five selected villages—Attawa, Sarangpur, Burail, Palsora and Kajheri—authorities have completed ground truthing of all 6,369 identified properties, achieving 100% coverage at the verification stage.

Unlike sectors, village areas require property-level validation to establish a structured database. Ground truthing involved physical surveys, boundary verification and mapping of land use. However, while verification is complete, each property still needs to be formally linked with its record of rights, a process that will determine legal ownership and could surface disputes.

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{{^usCountry}} The current phase builds on earlier work under Map-1, which involved aerial and drone-based surveys across Sectors 2 to 17 (excluding Sector 13) and selected Abadi Deh areas, laying the geospatial foundation for property mapping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current phase builds on earlier work under Map-1, which involved aerial and drone-based surveys across Sectors 2 to 17 (excluding Sector 13) and selected Abadi Deh areas, laying the geospatial foundation for property mapping. {{/usCountry}}

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A dedicated state project management unit (SPMU) has been set up to monitor implementation, while 20 field survey teams equipped with rover-based instruments have carried out on-ground verification.

What GIS mapping changes

The project relies on Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, which assigns each property a precise geographic location and layers it with data such as ownership, land use and structural details.

Unlike conventional records, GIS-based systems allow authorities to visualise land data spatially, helping identify patterns related to congestion, infrastructure gaps and environmental risks.

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For residents, digitised and verified land records could reduce disputes and simplify property transactions. Clear documentation is expected to make buying, selling and securing loans easier, while also aiding legal processes through traceable records.

For the administration, the consolidated database could improve urban planning, zoning and infrastructure development. It is also expected to support disaster management by enabling authorities to map vulnerable zones and plan responses more effectively.

The final phase of the programme, Map-3, will involve linking ground-verified properties with ownership records, resolving claims and discrepancies, and digitally authenticating the data.

Once completed, the records will be integrated into a unified GIS-based platform, creating a legally valid, real-time land database for administrative use and public access. Officials said this stage will be critical, particularly in village areas, where ownership verification and dispute resolution are expected to take time before records can be finalised.

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