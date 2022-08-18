Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes

Inspection was conducted at 15 shops on Wednesday to check sale of imported cigarette brands in violation of Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules. Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. An official said imported brand cigarettes were found in two shops in Sector 32 and notices were issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One caught with 12-gram heroin

Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. He was caught during a checking near Sector-38 West. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

Ropar man held for pickpocketing

Chandigarh A Ropar man, Kuldeep Singh, 52, was arrested for pickpocketing in GMSH, Sector 16. He was stole the purse of Sunil, 42, a resident of Sector 56, while he was standing in a queue. Kuldeep was caught and handed over to the police. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered.

Mobile phone snatched in Dhanas

Chandigarh Two Activa-borne persons snatched the mobile phone of Chhote Lal Sharma, a resident of EWS Colony in Dhanas, when he was cycling back home. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

150th anniv of Sri Aurobindo celebrated

Chandigarh Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Chandigarh, celebrated the 75th Independence Day and 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo. Physics associate professor Sheojee Singh was the guest of honour at the event which was attended by school’s chairperson Arvind Mehan, principal Garima S Bhardwaj, besides staff, students and parents. The chief guest motivated the students to shoulder responsibilities for making country proud.

Delhi deputy CM visits Aam Aadmi clinic in Mohali

Mohali Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali’s Phase 5 and took stock of the health facilities. Sisodia congratulated the Punjab government for starting 75 such clinics. He said health and education are being given the highest priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CHB razes Illegal structures

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished unauthorised constructions and removed encroachment from the public land in seven dwelling units in Mauli Jagran . CEO Yashpal Garg said additional constructions were demolished in two dwelling units and encroachments from government land were removed in five dwelling units. He said the CHB was computing cost of demolitions which would be recovered from the allottees.“On the spot challans are being issued with the direction to immediately stop further construction,” he added.

Beopar Mandal holds executive body meeting

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal organised an executive body meeting on Wednesday which was presided by its president Charanjiv Singh and attended by more than 80 executive body members. The meeting approved six new members, including deputy mayor Anup Gupta. It also constituted three new committees -- income tax coordination, food act coordination and legal cell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plantation drive held at PU

Chandigarh A plantation drive was organised near the department of biochemistry at PU’s south campus in Sector 25. Chairperson Navneet Agnihotri , senator Rajat Sandhir, besides faculty, non-teaching staff and students participated in the drive.

Scientific lecture delivered at PU

Chandigarh PU’s department of zoology in collaboration with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) held a scientific lecture on Wednesday. IMTECH director Sanjeev Khosla was the guest speaker, while CRIKC coordinator Gaurav Verma, professor Sukhbir Kaur, faculty members and 100 students from different departments were the participants.