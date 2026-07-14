Chandigarh: 18-year-old held two days after Mercedes injures three

The driver of a Mercedes SUV, which hit two men and ran over another outside a club in Sector 26 on Saturday evening, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The police said Sections 281 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) have been slapped. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Identified as Akhil, 18, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, the accused had come to visit meet his relatives in Panchkula, officials said.

According to the FIR registered on Sunday night, complainant Alicepreet,18, of Sangrur, who has been staying in Sector 44 to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, said he had gone to La Vella club in Sector 26 with another friend. While exiting the club around 5 pm, the Mercedes hit Alicepreet’s foot, leading to an argument with the driver. Alicepreet noted down the registration number of the vehicle. As the driver was leaving, someone threw a stone on the car’s windowpane, leaving it damaged, police said.

Around 15 minutes later, the vehicle returned with its number plate covered, hit Alicepreet and ran over another student while reversing. While fleeing, it hit another student. The two other injured persons were identified as Amjad of Bapu Dham Colony and Akshit of Panchkula.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said Sections 281 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) have been slapped. “He is above 18, not a minor,” a police official confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said Sections 281 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) have been slapped. “He is above 18, not a minor,” a police official confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More