Chandigarh: 19 lakh cleared for Chrysanthemum Show in December

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has set aside ₹19.72 lakh for the annual Chrysanthemum Show to be held at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, in December.

The decision came taken during the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting held at MC office, Sector 17, on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Anup Gupta.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other committee members, including Dalip Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Prem Lata and Neha, and other senior MC officers were also present.

Major part of the budget ( ₹8.72 lakh) will be spent on tentage, closing and opening ceremonies, furniture, refreshments, mementoes for VIPs and flower competition winners. The event will be held in the second or third week of December.

Besides this, the committee also approved several developmental works. The committee gave its nod to renew the licence of Chandigarh Washerman Workshop Cooperative Industrial Society Ltd, Sector 15, from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, with a 10% increase in the existing licence fee, which is ₹20,000 with 18% GST per month.

The committee also cleared funds for fixing concertina coil fencing over boundary wall in community centres of Sectors 45 and 46; extension of 20 employees transferred from Garbage Processing Plant; extension of existing contract for removal of dead animals till December 12, 2023, or till finalisation of new contract.

The committee members considered and revised the reserved price of seven condemned staff cars at MC office for auction as scrap material through MSTC Ltd, as per guidelines of central government.

The leasing of mango, gooseberry, jujube and sapota fruit crop in Rajendra Park, Sector 1, for six years at an estimated cost of ₹39.60 lakh was also approved.

