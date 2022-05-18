Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | 2 lakh, jewellery stolen from Sector 23 house, case registered

The complainant added that the entire house located in Sector 23, Chandigarh had been ransacked and that ₹2 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery had gone missing
Police registered a case after the theft of 2 lakh, jewellery was reported from Sector 23, Chandigarh. (HT File)
Published on May 18, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police booked unidentified persons for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and stealing 2 lakh, and jewellery while the owners were away at a social gathering in New Delhi.

In his complaint, Pyare Lal, a resident of Sector 23, reported the theft at his house. He said that the family had gone to New Delhi on Saturday to attend a wedding anniversary celebration, but upon their return on Monday found the locks on both floors of their house had been broken,

The complainant added that the entire house had been ransacked and that 2 lakh in cash, along with gold jewellery had gone missing.

A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station. Police are going through the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

