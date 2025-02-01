Chandigarh: 20-year jail for youth who raped, impregnated teen girl

A 22-year-old youth who raped and impregnated a 15-year-old girl in 2022 has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a local court. The convict, Ankit, who hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was also fined ₹ 65,000 by the Chandigarh court. (Getty Images/Vetta)

The convict, Ankit, who hails from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, was also fined ₹65,000.

As per case files, the minor girl she knew Ankit since 2022. He used to work in a hotel and often used to stand outside her school. Eventually, they became friends. One day, Ankit took her to his friend’s room in Sector 29, where he raped her after promising to marry her.

After she got pregnant, he threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

As the girl’s family came to know about the pregnancy, the matter reached police.

A case under Sections 342, 363, 366, 376 (2) (N) and 506 of IPC, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station on the girl’s complaint, and the accused was arrested.