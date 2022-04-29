Chandigarh | 20-year-old CCET student found hanging in hostel room

A 20-year-old student of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) was found hanging in the college hostel on Thursday morning.

As per police, the student hails from Doda district in Jammu and was a third-year electronics engineering student at the college.

Officials privy to the matter said that no suicide note was found at the spot, however, the victim’s father had recently passed away and family was believed to be facing some problems.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station. His relatives have been informed and the body shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16.

Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral said the college has initiated an internal inquiry. “This kind of incident has never happened on the campus before and college authorities are looking into this,” he said, adding that the first priority is to send the student’s body to his native place.

He also said that the deceased student was academically bright and had scored 82% in third year. “His fee was fully covered under scholarship from AICTE. Moreover, he was to get promoted in final year in two months,” the principal added.

