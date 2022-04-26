Chandigarh 24x7 water supply project: Central govt’s nod expected by April end

The ambitious pan-city 24x7 water supply project is expected to get approval of Government of India by month-end, with the expenditure finance committee (EFC) set to take it up on April 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All other requisite no-objection certificates (NOC) from competent authorities, including ministries like finance, housing and environment, and other premier agencies like Niti Aayog, are in place. Only the final go-ahead from the committee is left.

The committee was to meet on Monday, but the meeting was deferred to April 29.

“All line agencies have accorded no-objection to the project note circulated by the Union ministry of home affairs. The clearances came after MC responded to all clarifications,” said an MC official.

Since last year, MC had stepped up its efforts to get all clearances to the project with senior MC officials, including the commissioner, actively pursuing the city’s case with different ministries and agencies in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agence Française de Développement (AFD), a French donor agency, is going to provide ₹413 crore for the project in the form of loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years.

In addition to it, the European Union is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore for the project. This is the first time in the northern region of the country that any city has received this much financial assistance from a foreign agency for any project.

After the Union government’s approval, an MoU will be signed between the Chandigarh MC and the donor agencies, which is expected next month.

The foundation stone for the pilot project in Manimajra was laid by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on November 14 last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}