Chandigarh: 26-yr-old man drowns in Maloya pond

A 26-year-old man, who had gone to take a dip in a pond located near Maloya bus stand on Sunday, drowned as the water-level rose amid the downpour.

The victim was identified as Mithan of Maloya who worked in a flour mill.

A passerby informed the police following which police reached the spot. Constable Jasbir deployed at Maloya police station jumped in the pond to save the victim. The victim was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over the family after post-mortem.

