Chandigarh: 3.4 mm rain brings mercury down to 24.1°C

An active fresh Western Disturbance (WD) brought along 2.5 mm rain in the morning and 0.9 mm rain at night on Thursday. Commuters caught in the rain in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Thursday night. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The light rain was followed by gusty winds up to 40 km per hour, causing the maximum temperature to drop from 26.3°C on Wednesday to 24.1°C on Thursday, 0.2 degree below normal.

This, however, was not the lowest day temperature in the month, as it had gone down to 22.3°C on February 16 amid cloud cover during another WD.

Rainy and windy weather conditions are expected to continue on Friday as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The WD may also lead to snow in Himachal Pradesh that could cause a fall in temperature in Chandigarh in the coming days.

As per IMD officials, a WD was already affecting Jammu and Kashmir, while a fresh system arrived in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Further, a cyclonic circulation is also active over south Pakistan and south-west Rajasthan.

Before Thursday, trace rain (below 0.1 mm) was recorded on February 15.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, rose due to the cloudy weather, going up from 10.9°C on Wednesday to 13.4°C on Thursday, 1.3 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 23°C and 24°C, and the minimum temperature between 11°C and 13°C.