Chandigarh | 30-year-old gets 10-year jail for sexually harassing minor

A local fast track court has awarded 10-year imprisonment to a 30-year-old resident of Dadumajra for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl at her residence in 2019.

The convict has been identified as Satya Narayan, 30, of Dadumajra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had gone to the victim’s house to make a payment of ₹3,500. When he saw that the girl, a minor, was alone at home, he sexually harassed her.

After the girl revealed the incident to her parents, they lodged a complaint at the Sarangpur police station.

The case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 376(3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

The court observed that such kind of a sexual assault is not just against an individual but a grave crime against the entire society. It was noted that the girl was 15 years old at the time of the incident and despite the convict’s pleas of leniency for hailing from a poor background, the court noted that such a wicked act on part of the accused needs to be meted out with punishment of exacting nature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the accused was found guilty on October 29, the judgment was pronounced on Monday for his offence under Section 376(3) of the IPC read with Section 511, half of life imprisonment (10 years) was awarded to the accused along with a fine of ₹20,000. For the violation under Section 8 of POCSO Act, rigorous imprisonment for four years and a fine of ₹10,000 was awarded.