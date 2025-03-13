Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 7-yr jail term for assault

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2025 09:16 AM IST

According to the complainant, Karam Singh of Dadumajra Colony, he operated a gym in Sector 40, Chandigarh; on May 18, 2018, Gautam came to join his gym, paid half the fee, and said he would pay the rest after a week; however, the gym management denied him entry when he failed to pay the remaining fee

A local court awarded seven years imprisonment to a man in connection with an attempt to murder case for stabbing a gym owner with an ice pick in Sector 40 in 2018, on Wednesday.

As per the prosecution, the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, had registered the case against the convict in 2018 under sections of attempt to murder, intentionally causing injury with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, and arrested the accused. (HT Photo)
As per the prosecution, the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, had registered the case against the convict in 2018 under sections of attempt to murder, intentionally causing injury with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, and arrested the accused. (HT Photo)

A fine of 25,000 was also imposed on Shankar Deep Gautam, the accused.

According to the complainant, Karam Singh of Dadumajra Colony, he operated a gym in Sector 40. On May 18, 2018, Gautam came to join his gym, paid half the fee, and said he would pay the rest after a week. However, the gym management denied him entry when he failed to pay the remaining fee. The accused then threatened Singh. Later, he came to the gym again with a screwdriver, stabbed the victim on the shoulder with an ice pick, and ran away.

As per the prosecution, the Sector 39 police station had registered the case against the convict in 2018 under sections of attempt to murder, intentionally causing injury with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, and arrested the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On