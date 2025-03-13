Chandigarh: 7-yr jail term for assault

A local court awarded seven years imprisonment to a man in connection with an attempt to murder case for stabbing a gym owner with an ice pick in Sector 40 in 2018, on Wednesday. As per the prosecution, the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh, had registered the case against the convict in 2018 under sections of attempt to murder, intentionally causing injury with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, and arrested the accused. (HT Photo)

A fine of ₹25,000 was also imposed on Shankar Deep Gautam, the accused.

According to the complainant, Karam Singh of Dadumajra Colony, he operated a gym in Sector 40. On May 18, 2018, Gautam came to join his gym, paid half the fee, and said he would pay the rest after a week. However, the gym management denied him entry when he failed to pay the remaining fee. The accused then threatened Singh. Later, he came to the gym again with a screwdriver, stabbed the victim on the shoulder with an ice pick, and ran away.

As per the prosecution, the Sector 39 police station had registered the case against the convict in 2018 under sections of attempt to murder, intentionally causing injury with a dangerous weapon and trespassing, and arrested the accused.