Chandigarh: 84 grievances raised at Maloya camp

As many as 84 grievances were received from residents during a Samaadhaan Shivir held in Maloya on Monday, with the UT administration assuring time-bound resolution and closer public outreach. 82 complaints received during the Dadumajra Shivir, 61 have been resolved while 16 are under process. (HT File)

The camp, chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, marked the third such initiative aimed at doorstep grievance redressal. Senior officials, including chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, were present.

Residents flagged a wide range of civic issues, including sanitation, drinking water supply, electricity, roads, streetlights, sewerage, housing and solid waste management. Concerns related to education, sports infrastructure, healthcare, security and drug abuse were also raised, especially given Maloya’s proximity to the Punjab border. Locals also demanded better connectivity through an alternative access route and highlighted issues related to rent dues and housing.

Officials from various departments provided on-the-spot responses, resolving some grievances immediately while forwarding others for further action. The administrator directed departments to ensure accountability and timely disposal of complaints through better coordination and monitoring.

Reviewing progress of earlier camps, Kataria said that of 82 complaints received during the Dadumajra Shivir, 61 have been resolved while 16 are under process. Similarly, out of 54 grievances from the Hallo Majra camp, 24 have been resolved and 14 are being processed, with a few involving policy-level decisions.

On housing issues, the chief secretary said the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has constituted a committee to examine regularisation of alterations in dwelling units, adding that demolition action has been put on hold until the panel submits its recommendations.

Addressing residents, Kataria highlighted improvements in government school performance and assured strengthening of educational and sports infrastructure. He also noted that financial assistance of around ₹31 crore has been disbursed to sportspersons over the past two years.