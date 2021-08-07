Chandigarh: 97-year-old woman found murdered in Sector 8

A 97-year-old woman was found murdered with her throat slit at her house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder Kaur, who was living alone. Police said her husband had died in 2003 and her children are staying abroad. A portion of the house is occupied by her daughter-in-law, who lives separately.

The police control room received a call about a woman lying unconscious in her house around 8pm. The caller had claimed that the woman had been assaulted.

After reaching the spot, police rushed Joginder Kaur to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she was declared brought dead.

Investigating officials found things scattered in the house, pointing to the possibility of a theft bid. However, police are not ruling out the role of some person known to the elderly woman, who might have tried to pass it off as a theft gone wrong.

The kitchen knife used to slit her throat has been recovered. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in Sector 3.