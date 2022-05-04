Chandigarh | AAP issues show-cause notice to 6 MC councillors for voting against party lines

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued show-cause notices to six of its councillors for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting of April 30.

Those put on notice are Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26). Most of them are considered close to former mayor and party leader, Subhash Chawla.

The show-cause notice, issued by AAP’s Chandigarh unit convenor Prem Garg, asked the councillors to respond by Thursday afternoon as to why they voted in favour of the agenda item brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MC even as AAP had decided to seek deferment of the item in question. The item in question was about work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/s Lions Services Limited.

“It was clearly discussed that all councillors shall demand deferment of the agenda item so that AAP can procure some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender. During the meeting, leader of the house Yogesh Dhingra demanded the polls,” the notice says.

Garg said that based on their responses further action will be taken by the party. “This act of indiscipline is not acceptable and shall be viewed seriously by the party leadership,” the letter further says.

The councillors’ move had resulted in major embarrassment to the party. The agenda item was passed with 19 votes in the House of 35. Fighting its first MC elections last year, AAP had surprised many by becoming the single-largest party with 14 councillors in the House of 35. BJP has 13, Congress 7 and Shiromani Akali Dal 1. Congress councillors had stayed away from the voting.