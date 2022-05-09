Chandigarh achieves 100% first-dose vaccination target for 15-18 group

The UT health department on Sunday achieved the target of administering the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible children in the 15-18 age group.

As per the target set by the central government, there are 72,000 eligible children in Chandigarh in this age group. Since January 3, around 72,010 children have been vaccinated with first dose while 43,531 (60%) have been fully vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive had got off to a slow start, with UT missing its target of covering its entire eligible population in 15-18 age group with the first dose by January 25.

The drive picked up pace only when UT adviser Dharampal announced that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to attend physical classes in schools. However, the decision was later revoked by the administration.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said that the milestone has been achieved with the joint effort of the health and education department. He added that UT is organising various camps in government and private schools to inoculate eligible children and they are expecting to achieve 100% target in the 12-15 age group too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 45,000 children are eligible for vaccination in the 12-15 age group in Chandigarh. Of these, 30,459 (68%) have got the first dose, while 6,129 (14%) are fully vaccinated.