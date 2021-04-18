Chandigarh achieving only 50% of its vaccination capacity

Even as the authorities claim to have created the capacity to vaccinate 10,000 persons a day against the coronavirus, the number of people receiving the dose remains between 4,000 and 5,000 (roughly 50%).

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the number of doses administered in the city, when compared to its population, is a grave cause of concern for the administration.

“There is no target. If we compare doses administered in other states and UTs with similar population as ours, the saturation is low. The Centre wants to speed up vaccination. We have enough doses for the next 10 days and people should come forward. The health department is looking into the reason for people’s reluctance. Effective strategies will be launched,” Parida added.

Doses administered in Chandigarh, however, are highest in the tricity area. In Mohali and Panchkula, around 1.1 lakh doses each have been administered till April 16. In Chandigarh, 1.37 lakh doses have been administered.

Whenever new groups are authorised to take the vaccine shot, the vaccination briefly picks up the pace, briefly, but the response loses steam within weeks.

In the twelfth week of the vaccination drive that was launched on January 16, Chandigarh recorded a new high of administering the first dose to 20,828 people, its highest number. Overall, the drive started losing steam by March-end. A jump was witnessed again after the co-morbid condition was removed and everyone between 45-60 was made eligible to take the jab.

After the new conditions, the number of people in this age group receiving the jab has seen an increase of 80% (from 4,164 persons in March to 29,140 persons in the first 15 days of April).

For the group of senior citizens, the participation has dwindled. In March, 32,154 persons aged above 60 received the jab, which translates into 1,050 doses being administered per day. In the first 15 days of April, only 10,680 persons have received the jab for a daily average of 700 in the group.

Frontline workers also laggards

The vaccination for frontline workers is also a concern. Despite warnings from the administration, only 58% health workers have been vaccinated. In other categories of frontline workers, the coverage is 65%.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said there was these workers were hesitant and coverage in this segment was low as compared to other states. “We have tried to address their issues, but many among them are not ready. Among the other eligible groups, the response is tepid. Against the capacity of 10,000, only half is being used,” he added.

“People enthusiastic about receiving the jab have come forward and got the doses. Now, people are waiting and watching for side-effects. We are reassuring people that the vaccine is safe and effective,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director UT health department.