Chandigarh administration appoints 11 medical officers, 24% seats still vacant

The UT administration has appointed eleven medical officers (MO) and two drug inspectors on deputation from Haryana and Punjab to meet the staff shortage in the health department, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said on Thursday.

The MOs appointed on deputation include nine for dental services and two for allopathic medicine.

Meanwhile, even after appointment of 11 MOs, around 40 out of the total 164 MO posts in Chandigarh continue to lie vacant.

The latest appointments came after UT adviser Dharam Pal reviewed the status of vacant MO posts in February. Concerned over staff shortage, the adviser had asked the health secretary to seek fresh panels of eligible doctors, including senior medical officers, medical officers and dental surgeons, for deputation from Punjab and Haryana.

Following this, the health secretary had also sought a panel of doctors from the central government and other UTs, while a request was also sent to the UPSC for direct recruitments.

A screening committee was formed, with the health secretary as chairman, and director health services and director-principal, GMCH-32, as members, to ensure all selections are done strictly on merit.

Garg said, “The committee scrutinised the record of persons recommended in the panels and had personal interactions to assess their suitability for deputation in Chandigarh. The recommendations were also placed before the UT adviser for final decision and 11 MOs were appointed.”

He added, “Meanwhile, the health department has received another panel of 30 MOs (allopathic) from Punjab and 44 MOs (allopathic) from Haryana. The service record of these officers is being scrutinised and they will be called for personal interaction by the screening committee.”