Chandigarh administration approves 1.21 cr for upkeep of compulsory plantations

The Chandigarh administration on Monday approved a budget of ₹1.21 crore for maintenance of compulsory afforestation plantations established on 89 hectares of land for the year 2023-24.

During a meeting presided over by UT adviser Dharam Pal, it was informed that all the plantations raised under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) have a survival rate of more than 90%.

The adviser emphasised that all possible care should be taken to make these plantations exemplary. The species selection has to be proper with emphasis on long rotation tree species, he said, adding that proper protection and monitoring of plantations is important to improve chances of survival.