Chandigarh administration demolishes 80 illegal structures in Manimajra

The UT administration on Wednesday demolished 80 unauthorised structures built on agricultural land at the fish, chicken and meat market in the peripheral area of Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, freeing around six acres from encroachment. The demolition drive was carried out on the directions of district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav and began at 7 am.

A JCB machine demolishing an illegal structure in Manimajra on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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The operation involved officials from the revenue, estate, enforcement and other departments, besides a large police contingent, including women personnel. The sub-divisional megistrate (SDM-East) supervised law-and-order arrangements, while an officer of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) level remained deployed at the site throughout the drive.

The tehsildar and naib tehsildar (periphery), along with enforcement staff, carried out the demolitions, with the estate office providing inspection staff, labourers and trucks. Two JCB machines were deployed for the operation, while civil defence personnel also assisted the teams.

The administration also disconnected electricity and water connections in the area before the drive as a precautionary measure. Officials said the arrangements were made to ensure that the operation was carried out without disruption and to avoid any safety issues during the demolition.

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{{^usCountry}} The structures were located on agricultural land in the peripheral area, where unauthorised construction and encroachment have been a recurring concern for the administration. The action comes as part of its enforcement against constructions that do not have the required approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The structures were located on agricultural land in the peripheral area, where unauthorised construction and encroachment have been a recurring concern for the administration. The action comes as part of its enforcement against constructions that do not have the required approvals. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration said the drive concluded peacefully and reiterated that action against unauthorised constructions and encroachments would continue in Chandigarh and its peripheral areas.

Officials from the revenue department, estate office, electricity circle and other departments were present during the operation.